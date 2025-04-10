Stunning weather Thursday ahead of a brief, but significant warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front has pushed through our region overnight and will drop highs on Thursday by a few degrees. Even with today's modest cooling trends, we will still be a few degrees above average for this time of year. We will have plenty of sunshine today which will make it a great day for getting outside. Highs across Southern Colorado will be in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. Another cold front early this morning will drop highs by a couple more degrees from what we saw on Wednesday, with a stunning and mild high today in the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 37. In early to mid to April, it's tough to beat days like this! Today's forecast will feature light winds, abundant sunshine and mild highs in the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. A near perfect day for eastern Fremont County on Thursday, with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. Mild and sunny on Thursday, with our highs today expected to top out near 60 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Thursday's forecast will be what I like to call a Goldilocks forecast - not too hot, not too cold, just right. Enjoy it!

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Breezy north winds this morning followed the passage of a weak cool front will weaken throughout the day, with highs this afternoon climbing comfortably into the 60s and low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mild sunshine and light breezes will bring a beautiful day of weather to the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday as highs this afternoon look to top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine will return to the mountains on Thursday, putting more pressure on our state's snowpack that will continue to melt today in the southeastern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will start our next warm-up going into Friday with highs getting back into the 70s and 80s on the Plains. The wind will remain light on Friday, but that will change going into the weekend. Fire danger will become more of a concern this weekend, with a Fire Weather Watch already being issued for Saturday. While meteorological conditions for fire danger will be present in most areas, we have to wait and see if the fuels will be dry enough to meet Red Flag Warning criteria.

Saturday we are looking at breaking some previous daily temperature records with some areas getting into the 80s and 90s. The Springs usually sees their first 80-degree day in early May. Pueblo will get close to that 90-degree mark which would break records in that area too. Sunday will be the windiest out of the two days, with gusts getting up to 30 and 40mph.

