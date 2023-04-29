Stunning weather for the last weekend of April

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average today with sunshine and just a few afternoon high clouds. It will be a dry and calm day in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 39. Mostly sunny with N wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 45. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly sunny with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. Mostly sunny today with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mostly sunny with NE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 68/69; Low: 39/39. Mostly sunny with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today and another really comfortable afternoon. Temperatures remain seasonable or slightly warmer than average all of next week. There will be hit-or-miss rain shower chances almost daily for the mountains next week, with the best chance of some showers making it to I-25 and the plains on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.