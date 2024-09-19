Stunning late-week weather before a cool and rainy weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cool tonight in southern Colorado. It will drop to the low 30s in Alamosa and the San Luis Valley, where a FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 3 -8 am Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 85;

Bright and warm on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Thursday will be sunny and dry with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 74;

Sunny on Thursday with a chilly morning and a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 77;

Monument will be sunny and warm on Thursday afternoon. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The plains will reach the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. It will be a dry day with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/49; High: 82/84;

A nice Thursday is in store with sunshine and warm temperatures. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The San Luis Valley will be under a Frost Advisory from 3 - 8 am Thursday morning. After a chilly start, the mountain valleys will rise to the low to mid-70s. It will be sunny with a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be sunny and dry once again with temperatures about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday. It will be a nice send-off to summer because our next storm system arrives on Saturday bringing cooler weather for the first day of fall on Sunday.

On Saturday, showers will be likely across the state, with the potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. The showers are expected to move out on Sunday, but whether that is the morning or afternoon is still uncertain. It will be much cooler over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s to 60s in the mountains.

