Stuck in a hot dry pattern Wednesday; changes to come Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening, winds will become calm and the sky will stay clear. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average overnight.

Wednesday Forecast:

Wednesday will be another rinse-and-repeat weather day with sunshine and heat. The temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average. And there will be a few afternoon clouds across the region, with a few spotty showers in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 91;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 97;

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 94;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Upper 90s to low 100s again on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and breezy S winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 92/89;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the low to upper 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms to the mountains, with a few of them making it to I-25. The day will still be warm and above average.

Then a drastic shift in our weather pattern comes on Friday. A cold front from the north will pair with tropical moisture from the Gulf and lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a threat of heavy rain leading to flash flooding on both Friday and Saturday.

The afternoon and evening storms continue on Sunday and Monday, but Colorado will gradually dry out into early next week.

