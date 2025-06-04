Stronger storms Wednesday; severe weather risk grows later this week

Today’s Forecast:

Cool, wet and dreary this morning in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region, with areas of dense fog being reported from Woodland Park to Monument. A few sunbreaks will be possible towards mid to late morning, allowing for storms to blossom in the mountains. Storms will move east into the I-25 corridor early this afternoon, with numerous thunderstorms expected through early this evening.

Thanks to warmer highs some sunshine, storms will be stronger than yesterday, with the potential for heavy rainfall, large hail to 1", and wind gusts to 60 mph. Main threats will occur from 2-8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 48. Foggy skies this morning may give way to a few sunbreaks towards mid to late morning, but don't get your hopes up. Warmer temperatures, along with the potential for even a little bit of sunshine, will help to generate widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 51. Warmer highs Wednesday, along with a good chance this afternoon and evening of seeing periods of rain and thunderstorms. Storms today will be capable of 1" hail, wind gusts to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 52. Beginning this afternoon, we're looking at a much more stormy weather pattern for much of Southern Colorado. Today's storms will bring the potential for heavy rain, hail and gusty winds to eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 41. Dense fog this morning will give way to scattered to numerous thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning will all be possible from any stronger storms that pass through Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. It has been another damp and foggy start to the day. With some peeks of sunshine towards mid to late morning and warming highs, we're expecting more widespread thunderstorms in the forecast today, with a small risk of severe weather.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms on the Plains, and with the wet weather in today's forecast, we should expect that outdoor plans for many will be impacted.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday will give way to a wet and stormy afternoon, with low end severe threats possible. This could include 1" hail, 60 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. We're looking at a return to chilly and unsettled weather today in the mountains. As thunderstorms begin to blossom around the lunch hour, you'll only have a few good hours this morning before the rain moves in. Areas above 11,000 feet could see more snow today!

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast will remain about the same into late this week, with a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs in Colorado Springs will only warm into the upper 60s to very low 70s. Storms could be quite strong each afternoon as well, with large hail, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain likely each afternoon.

Storms should become a little more hit or miss by the weekend as drier air tries to push in from the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and lower 80s by Sunday. Our next cold front Monday will drop highs back down to the mid 70s, with afternoon thunderstorms likely to start the week.

