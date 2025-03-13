Stronger gusts Thursday as high fire danger returns to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We have another breezy day with southwesterly winds along with dry conditions. We will see the strongest winds later on this afternoon with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be put into place starting at noon today and lasting until 8PM this evening. Mountain snow showers will move in today, but this won't quite reach the I-25 corridor until Friday morning.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings return to Southern Colorado on Thursday, starting at noon

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Southwesterly winds will strengthen this afternoon, peaking between 2-7 pm, with 30-35 mph wind gusts. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today in the Colorado Springs area from noon until 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 34. After a high in the upper 60s on Wednesday, we'll see a warmer Thursday in Pueblo, driven by breezy to gusty southwest winds. Peak gusts today to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 35. Mild and dry on Thursday, with southwest wind gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. Because of higher humidity than areas to our east, eastern Fremont County will not be included in today's Red Flag Warning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 26. Dry, gusty and mild during the day, with today's high topping out in the middle 50s. A chance of snow will return tonight as moisture starts to move east from the mountains.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and gusty on Thursday, with southwest wind gusts around 30-35 mph during the day. The wind will weaken tonight after sunset, with snow showers into Friday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Dry and gusty, with warming highs on Thursday that will climb into the 70s in many areas. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from noon until 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Thursday will be gusty and unseasonably warm across the southern I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warning conditions are expected today from noon until 8 pm, with relative humidity this afternoon down near 10%.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry this afternoon and gusty with southwest wind gusts around 40-50 mph. Wind and snow will increase tonight and as the weather goes downhill into Friday morning, travel into and out of the mountains could be quite challenging.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong spring storm will move in overnight tonight and into Friday morning. We will have a quick shot of heavy snow during the morning commute, with light accumulations expected for areas above 5,500 to 6,000 feet. Gusty winds will switch out of the northwest, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some snow blowing around on roadways. Once we make it into the afternoon, snow will move out and we will just be left with cloud cover. We aren't expecting much in terms accumulation and for the Pikes Peak Region and it will likely be less than an inch for areas that see the snow.

High Wind Watches have been issued on Friday for the eastern Plains, southeastern mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Some mountain gusts could top 80 mph, with lower elevation gusts around 60-65 mph.

Going into the weekend, mountain snow showers will likely continue, and we will still have a few clouds passing through for the I-35 corridor. Cooler temperatures will linger behind this spring storm with highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend looks good for getting outside and some of the clouds will clear out on Sunday. As for St. Patrick's Day, we will have another beautiful day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Our next storm system looks to move in on Tuesday and we have another shot at snow.

