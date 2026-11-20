Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s for most with winds beginning to kick up. Gusts overnight up to 50 MPH are possible with high wind warnings active for the Sangres and Huerfano county starting at 11 p.m. Feels like temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the strong wind overnight too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 57;

Expect winds up to 60 MPH for Friday with highs a few degrees above averages. Winds will stay strong into Saturday morning as well with a chance for snow on Saturday morning too. The light snow chance paired with the wind will likely bring in a bit of low visibility, but not much accumulation is expected with this.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Friday will be windy with gusts up to 60 MPH with mild temperatures and dry time. Saturday will be much cooler with a few afternoon shower chances. Sunday and early next week stay cool too.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 59;

A round of strong wind is expected for Friday in Fremont county. A few chances for rain and snow enter the forecast on Saturday with much cooler temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 44;

A dry and windy Friday is ahead with mild highs. Saturday will significantly cool down with snow chances early in the morning through the early afternoon. A bit of accumulation will likely gather in Teller county too.

Mountains forecast: Low: 19; High: 32;

A very windy Friday is ahead with mild highs are dry time. By Friday night, snow moves into the high country with several inches of accumulation possible for some. Snow clears out by Saturday morning as cool temperatures continue.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a windy Friday, snow chances move in for the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday morning with low visibility for some as winds stay elevated. Sunday will dry out and stay cooler than seasonal averages. Next week stays below averages with several chances for more systems moving into Colorado. More details to come.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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