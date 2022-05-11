Strong winds and extremely low humidity keep fire danger high Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings remain in place region-wide until 10 pm tonight, then will start again Thursday morning at 7 am until 10 pm.

Wildfire smoke from New Mexico will linger in southern Colorado overnight, pushing west along I-25 making it as far north as El Paso County.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than today was, with strong winds and very dry air.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 77; Mostly sunny after a hazy morning. WSW wind will be sustained at 25 mph and gust to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 84; Hazy in the morning with partly cloudy conditions. W wind will be sustained at 25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 81; Sunny with W wind 25-30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 67; Partly cloudy with WSW wind 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 71; Mostly sunny with WSW wind 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Mostly sunny yet hazy with WSW wind 15-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/52; High: 76/80; Smoky still with WSW wind 25 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Mostly sunny with W wind 20-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday remains gusty and dry with red flag warnings. The weekend will be warm to the 70s, 80s, and 90s with breezy winds.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

