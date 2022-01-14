Strong winds and a bit of snow on Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will move through the region this morning and winds will pick up while temperatures drop behind it. There will be light snow showers, favoring the Palmer Divide and Teller county, Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains, and Raton Pass.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 9 pm for CROWLEY, OTERO, KIOWA, EASTERN LAS ANIMAS, BENT, PROWERS AND BACA COUNTIES where wind gusts will reach 60 mph. Blowing dust may reduce visibility on the road and wind may cause damage to power lines, trees, and weak structures.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 52; Low: 14. Wind gusts to 45 mph as the front moves in by late morning with a chance of light snow with accumulations 0-1 inch.

PUEBLO: High: 52; Low: 18. A windy day with gusts to 45 mph and increasing clouds. A mix of drizzle and flurries are possible with no accumulation expected.

CANON CITY: High: 51; Low: 21. A breezy day with periodic gusts 20-30 mph. Light snow is possible in the afternoon with a dusting possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 33; Low: 10. A chilly and gusty day with light snow showers possible starting by late morning with accumulations from half an inch to 2 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: teens. Wind gusts to 45 mph by late morning with a cold front with snow showers following after. Snow accumulates from 1-3 inches during the day.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 11 am - 9 pm Friday with gusts up to 60 mph possible coming from the north. Strong gusts may cause damage to trees or structures. Blowing dust will reduce visibility on the road.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: teens. The cold front will move in later, by early afternoon then snow showers will follow. Snow accumulations are expected to amount to a dusting to 2 inches for Walsenburg and a dusting to 1 inch for Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. A cold front will move through during the day bringing snow showers. A dusting is most likely for mountain valleys, with accumulations up to 1-3 inches for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains and their adjacent valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions will be chilly and sunny on Saturday to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. Then expect temperatures to gradually climb again, peaking by next Monday in the 50s and 60s.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter