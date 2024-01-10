Strong wind gusts Wednesday on the Plains, with more snow for the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Snow will fall in the mountains through late this morning, with a brief break early this afternoon followed by more snow late this afternoon and evening. On the Plains, we'll see a dry, but windy day on Wednesday. Peak gusts will range between 30-50 mph, with the strongest gusts expected between 9 am and 3 pm. Highs will be slightly below average today, but with sunshine it won't feel as bad as what we we'll see this weekend. That's when our first big Arctic blast of the year arrives!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 15. A slight warm-up today for the Pikes Peak Region due to dry, downslope winds. Peak wind gusts will be around 30-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 14. A sunny, seasonable and windy Wednesday for Pueblo, with peak gusts early this afternoon up around 40-50 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 18. A slightly warmer, but much windier day on tap for eastern Fremont County on Wednesday, with peak gusts up around 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 9. Cold and windy, with peak gusts today up around 40-50 mph. This evening, clouds will increase, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. Highs today on the Palmer Divide will be around the freezing mark, but with wind gusts from 30-40 mph, it will feel much colder than that.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. We'll see a windy and chilly day on the Plains on Wednesday. With peak gusts up around 40 mph, areas with snow on the ground are likely to see blowing snow during stronger wind gusts, which could affect visibility.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Windy, with colder than average temperatures today. Peak wind gusts will be around 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a windy and cold one for the mountains. Snow showers will be possible across the central and northern mountains this afternoon, with snow moving into the Wet Mountains and Sangres this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next cold front on Thursday will drop highs by around 10-12 degrees, with a high in Colorado Springs only warming into the upper 20s. A few light snow showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with a light dusting to an inch of accumulation possible from Colorado Springs to Pueblo. Higher amounts will favor the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains. It will also stay windy on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be a transition day as Arctic air begins to spill into the state. Highs on Saturday will warm into the 20s, with highs on Sunday only warming into the single digits and teens. Lows Sunday and Monday nights will be below zero in many areas, with dangerous wind chills.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

