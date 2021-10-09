Strong wind and fire danger today in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the I-25 corridor and east as well as Fremont County from noon until 8 pm.. Humidity will drop to 15% today and wind will gust up to 40 mph in this region.

HIGH WIND WARNING in place until 4 pm Saturday for the Sangre De Cristos and La Veta Pass regions. SW to W winds of 30 to 45 mph, with gusts to 75 to 80 mph expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 40. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 42. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 46. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 31; Low: 20. Mild and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. HIGH WIND WARNING in place until 4 pm Saturday for the Sangre De Cristos and La Veta Pass regions. SW to W winds of 30 to 45 mph, with gusts to 75 to 80 mph expected.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler with lighter winds and some clouds. The next strong cold front arrives on Tuesday and it will be very windy with cooler air and spotty rain in the plains and snow in the mountains. The first freeze of the season is possible in the plains Wednesday-Friday.

