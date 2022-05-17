Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday on the Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will drop into the region this evening, and behind the front, moisture is expected to increase along and east of I-25. Gusty north winds this evening will occur just behind the front, with some areas gusting up over 30 mph. As the wind weakens later tonight, overnight lows will cool comfortably down to the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 78; A mix of sunshine and clouds early will give way to the potential for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the Pikes Peak Region. Lower level moisture won't be overly abundant, so heavy rain isn't as likely as lightning and gusty winds from any developing storms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 84; Becoming mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Severe storm potential is low along the interstate, but will increase out to our east.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 81; A mostly sunny morning will turn cloudy by the afternoon as the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Severe weather is not expected over Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 69; Moisture will return to the region on Wednesday, with a good chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm beginning any time after the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Behind tonight's cold front will come a better supply of moisture that's expected to bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Palmer Divide by Wednesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Slightly cooler, with more moisture in the forecast tomorrow. This will help to feed the atmosphere and bring scattered thunderstorms to the Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe threat is pretty low, but any storms that do turn severe could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; While not overly exciting, we're expecting some moisture to creep back into the forecast on Wednesday, putting an end to the high fire danger threat and at the same time, introducing a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to our forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Clouds will begin to build over the mountains throughout the late morning hours, with the potential for a few early to mid afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected, but be on the look out for lightning and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

High fire danger will return region-wide on Thursday as the southwest flow strengthens out ahead of our next big weather maker. Fire Weather Watches will go into effect at 11 am, and continue until 9 pm on Thursday. You should avoid any activities that could start a spark on this and any high fire danger days.

A cold storm will bring rain and snow back to Southern Colorado from Friday to Saturday. Rain will begin by early afternoon, and as cold air filters south, it's possible that snow could mix in as low as 5,000-6,000 feet. The heaviest accumulations can be expected over 7,000 feet, with the potential for heavy snow and disrupted travel from the Palmer Divide up through Teller County Friday night. Rain and snow will taper off Saturday morning, except for some lingering mountain snow showers. The other story will be the cold as overnight lows look to fall below the freezing mark in Colorado Springs both Friday and Saturday nights.

