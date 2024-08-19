Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and and evening

Today’s Forecast:

After record breaking heat this past weekend, highs will be cooler today region-wide, with highs on the Plains topping out in the 80s and 90s. Highs in the mountain valleys will warm into the 70s and 80s Monday afternoon.

Stormy skies will be the main reason for the cooler weather today. Storms will begin to pulse up around the I-25 corridor between 12-2 pm, where they will gain strength as they move into the High Plains. All types of severe weather risks will be possible today along and east of the I-25 corridor. This could include hail up to 1.5" in diameter, wind gusts to 60 mph, flooding, and a low end tornado risk.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. Storms will begin to fire off early this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, with a threat for severe weather until 6 pm. Stronger storms today will be capable of large hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 63. Not as toasty as last weekend on this Monday, but still a hot and muggy start to the week for Pueblo, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. With an uptick in monsoon moisture today, it will be a hot and muggy Monday in eastern Fremont County. Showers and storms today will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. Quiet weather this morning will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with an increased potential for stronger storms capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Severe storms will be possible today along and near the Palmer Divide. Storms should start to fire off by around 1-2 pm, with severe threats diminishing after sunset tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and muggy, with storms likely late this afternoon and evening. The main threat for severe weather will wind down around sunset, but the potential for rain could continue up until midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty thunderstorms this afternoon along the I-25 corridor, with both storm coverage and severe threats much lower compared to areas to our north.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Numerous showers and thunderstorm can be expected this afternoon and evening in the mountains. Storms today could be heavy rain producers, with frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds also possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our high on Tuesday will rebound to near 90 degrees, with sunshine early in Colorado Springs giving way to spotty thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storm coverage overall looks a little less widespread than today.

Another push of monsoon moisture towards the middle of the week will bring the potential for more numerous storms from Wednesday into Thursday, along with the potential for heavy rain and flooding. Highs will remain in the 80s late this week in Colorado Springs and 90s in Pueblo, with storm chances on the decline by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

