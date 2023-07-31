Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening

Today’s Forecast:

Overall, we're looking at a relatively dry day across the Plains as most of today's showers and thunderstorms will favor the mountains. In the high country, sub-severe storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall and flooding throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Things could then get interesting this evening for the Pikes Peak Region as storms begin to develop. Fast-developing thunderstorms will be capable of hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to around 50 mph. Main timing of storms today in the Pikes Peak Region will be from 6 pm until midnight, with locally heavy rain and flooding something that we'll be watching closely.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. A hot start to the week, with dry skies expected for most of the day. Other than an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, I think that our best chances for thunderstorms will pick up between 6 pm and midnight, with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and severe hail possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 66. July has been a hot month for Pueblo, and today will be no exception! Triple digit temperatures during the day will give way to scattered thunderstorms this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 67. West of I-25, a few late afternoon showers will be possible. In Canon City, our best chances for rain will come this evening, with thunderstorms possible through about 10 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Dry skies early will give way to a stormy late afternoon and evening, with storms likely to increase in coverage anytime after 4 pm. Storms today will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. A very warm and relatively mellow day will give way to the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms this evening across northern El Paso County. Storm threats will include the potential for large hail (1.5" in diameter), gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. Most of today will be a hot one for the Plains as highs look to return to the 90s and 100s. Then this evening things look to get interesting as the threat for heavy rain and severe weather will be possible along and north of Highway 94. Closer to Highway 50, a few isolated storms will also be possible, but farther south, it should stay dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and dry today, with just a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The mountains will remain the main area for shower and thunderstorm development today, with storms firing off near the Continental Divide as early as the lunch hour. Periods of heavy rain, lightning and small hail will remain possible through early this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A more active monsoon pattern will develop around the middle of the week, with an increasedd potential for heavy rainfall and flooding region-wide on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few storms could also reach severe criteria, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main risks. Highs will cool during these more active days, with 80s and 90s for the Plains.

Drier air tries to punch in late this week, with a return to spotty to isolated thunderstorms. A cold front this weekend could bring well below average temperatures to Southern Colorado, but there's not a ton of confidence at this point regarding just how cool we'll get. Stay tuned...

