Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday ahead of fall-like changes

A vigorous mid-level low pressure system over Nevada will bring some unseasonably moist and unstable air to Southern Colorado today. This will result in another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, similar to what we saw on Saturday.

KOAA weather Severe Outlook for Monday, October 2, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. A windy and warm start to the week, with peak gusts today up near 30-40 mph. Stronger wind gusts, along with heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning will be possible this afternoon and evening as scattered storms threaten our skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. Warm and windy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms over Pueblo County anytime after 1-2 pm. We could see several rounds of rain today, with frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail our main threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. A few showers early this morning will give way to a windy and stormy afternoon. Although severe threats are fairly low for eastern Fremont County, some storms will be capable of small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. Cooler than yesterday, but still above average for this time of the year. Parts of Teller County will be also be stormy this afternoon and evening, with heavy rain, frequently lightning and gusty winds the main threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. An unseasonably warm and wet storm for the beginning of October will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms to the Palmer Divide today. Although severe threats are low in northern El Paso County, some storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A windy and active start to the week can be expected for the Plains on Monday. Storms will begin to develop as early as 2-3 pm, with several rounds of rain that could go well into the late night hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A warm and windy start to the week, but also a stormy one, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could last well past sunset.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. The work week will begin with a mixed bag of weather that includes the potential for strong thunderstorms, high elevation snow and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier skies should return to the Plains on Tuesday, and behind today's storm, highs will be around 5-10 degrees cooler. A weaker system will clip our area on Wednesday, with a few light showers possible in the Pikes Peak Region. Depending on the timing of the coldest air, some snow could mix in with the rain Wednesday morning in parts of Teller County.

Temperatures will be coolest on Wednesday, with some recovery late this week. Overnight lows could reach the 30s for the first time this season late this week in Colorado Springs, with a freeze likely in Teller County.

