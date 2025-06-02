Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon ahead of next cold front

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies early this morning will give way to increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon from the mountains to the Plains. While severe risks will be fairly limited along the I-25 corridor today, a higher chance of severe weather will be possible out towards the Kansas border this afternoon. Storms on the Plains will be capable of 1.5" hail and wind gusts to 70 mph.

A potent cold front and developing surface low pressure system will bring us a rainy night. Moderate to heavy rain will fall through the overnight hours before tapering off Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be chilly both behind the front and with rain falling, cooling down to the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. A warm start to the week for Colorado Springs will give way to a significant cool down on Tuesday, thanks to a potent cold front that moves across the Plains late this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 53. Sunny skies this morning will allow for a quick warm-up as our high today tops out in the upper 80s. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with rain becoming more steady into the overnight hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. After bright skies this morning, we'll see warm highs this afternoon, with increasing clouds and showers across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 38. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to pulse up in Teller County by around the lunch hour, with showers and storms remaining possible until the evening hours. Later tonight, heavier rain will be develop, and could continue into Tuesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. We'll see another day with garden variety showers and thunderstorms in the Palmer Divide region on Monday. A strong cold front tonight will give way to more widespread rain showers tonight and Tuesday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Areas of severe weather will be possible today on the Plains. If the storms can fire off and reach the Plains early this afternoon, that will mean a better chance of severe weather. This could include hail to 1.5" and gusts to 70 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with hail up to 1" and strong wind gusts the main threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to pulse up by as early as the lunch hour in the high country, with periods of rain during the day today followed by the potential for heavier rain for the high country tonight and Tuesday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moderate to heavy rain will fall overnight tonight into very early Tuesday morning, with showers winding down towards the morning commute. We should see a small break in the rain after that, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be well below average, only warming into the 50s and 60s.

Highs will remain below average the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, and 70s and 80s on the Plains from Thursday to Friday. Our weather pattern will also remain active, with a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

