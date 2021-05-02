Strong to severe thunderstorms likely on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a weak chance of a mountain shower or thunderstorm this evening, our forecast should stay dry across the Plains. The clouds will keep overnight temperatures on the mild side, with lows only cooling down to the 40s and 50s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 73. Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region. Areas along the Palmer Divide into northeastern El Paso County will see the best potential for severe weather, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

PUEBLO: Low: 52; High: 80. A little cooler on Sunday, with highs down around 8-12 degrees. A late afternoon cold front will improve our chances for rain and thunderstorms heading into Sunday night and Monday.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 77. The weather on Sunday for the Music & Blossom Festival should be pretty nice during the day, and a little cooler than Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by the evening, and continue on Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 44; High: 62. Partly cloudy skies early, with increasing clouds giving way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As coooler air settles in behind a cold front, rain will changeover to snow late Sunday night.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Highs will be cooling down on Sunday by about 8-12 degrees. The bigger story will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms along the Palmer Divide. The main threat will be hail and gusty winds.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. The main threat for severe weather will be for areas north of Highway 50 from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and weak landspout tornadoes.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday, but the bigger story will be the potential for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday night as a cold front drops in from the north.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to rain and snow showers by the afternoon. Thunder and lightning will also be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow will turn heavy at times late Sunday night and Monday, with many Southern Colorado mountain ranges under Winter Weather Advisories from Sunday evening through late Monday night.

Extended Outlook:

A pretty wet weather pattern is expected for Southern Colorado from late Sunday night through Monday evening. During the day on Monday, we'll see rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Above 7,000 to 7,500 feet this will be a heavy, wet snow event. Up to 6" of snow is possible from Woodland Park to Florissant, with heavier amounts across higher mountain passes. Another weak disturbance will pass through the area on Tuesday, with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms for the mountains and mountain valleys.

