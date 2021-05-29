Strong to severe t-storms possible Saturday afternoon

Today's Forecast:

Sunshine early in the day will provide the fuel needed to trigger thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storm initiation time over the mountains will be around the lunch hour. As the storms move into the Plains, a more favorable environment for severe weather will help to intensify these storms. Main threats today will be large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

KOAA weather Severe Weather Outlook for Southern Colorado - Day 1

The main window for severe weather along the I-25 corridor will occur between 1-6 pm. For the eastern Plains, severe weather will be possible from 3 pm to midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 50. Increasing clouds this afternoon, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. Large hail and gusty winds will be possible, and we want you to be weather aware this afternoon. Make sure that you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and information.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 54. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, large hail and gusty winds.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 54. Severe weather is not expected in the Canon City area today, but some stronger storms capable of heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds will be possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 67; Low: 43. Saturday will probably be the driest day of the holiday weekend, and that's not saying much. By the afternoon, rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and severe weather is possible across the Palmer Divide. Please be weather aware between 1-8 pm. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and weak tornadoes.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies early will give way to the potential for areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon. Today's severe weather threat for the Plains will continue well past sunset, and could include flash flooding in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible along the southern I-25 corridor, with the best chance for severe weather down into the Raton Mesa. Large hail, heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will move into the mountain regions by early afternoon, with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Later tonight as temperatures cool down, snow will be possible across the higher mountain peaks.

Extended Outlook:

We'll see a cool, moist, upslope flow pattern on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be well below average, only warming into the 50s in most areas. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms both days will bring healthy amounts of moisture to parts of Southern Colorado. The storm pulls away by Tuesday, with a couple of drier and warmer days by the middle of next week.

