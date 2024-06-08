Strong to severe storms Saturday, with large hail & damaging wind threats

Today’s Forecast:

After a high of 93 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport on Friday, our high temperature today will be around 6-10 degrees cooler, topping out in the middle 80s. Stronger upslope flow behind the passage of an early morning cold front combined with an incoming disturbance coming out of Utah will lead to much more robust day of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will begin to fire off on the I-25 corridor around 1-2 pm, and some could become strong to severe. Main threats will be hail up to around 1-1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Threats farther east today on the High Plains will include hail up to 2" in diameter, wind gusts to 70 mph, and a few weaker tornadoes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Very warm and muggy today, with showers and thunderstorms first blossoming around 12-1 pm. Several waves of showers will be possible through early this evening, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 59. More summer-like weather today for Pueblo, including afternoon showers and thunderstorms that will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. After a scorching day on Friday, today's highs will be around 10 degrees cooler. An incoming disturbance will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with severe hail and wind the main threats.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will be capable of 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and muggy on Saturday, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in today's forecast. Some storms will be capable of hail bigger than 1" in diameter and strong wind gusts, as well as frequent lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Severe weather threats will ramp up late this afternoon on the Plains, with the main focus for areas north of Highway 50. Storms will be capable of hail up to 2" in diameter, 70 mph wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. Keep an eye on the sky, especially between 4-8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. After a mild and muggy morning, we'll see a very warm and stormy afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through early this evening, some severe.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire off in the mountains as we approach the lunch hour. Plans may be impacted at times throughout the day, with energized storms capable of lightning and and heavy rain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Active weather will continue Sunday into Monday, with storm chances up around 60-70% both afternoons on the I-25 corridor. Severe threats will remain on the lower end both days, with some larger hail up to 1" possible, as well as damaging wind gusts, and periods of heavy rain. Slower moving storms may also bring the threat of urban or small stream flooding across Southern Colorado.

After a few cooler days with below average highs Sunday and Monday, highs will return to the 80s on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, and the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Some of our hotter friends on the lower Arkansas River Valley are likely to see a return to triple digit temperatures by the middle of next week.

