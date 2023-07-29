Strong to severe storms possible Saturday, less active by Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

An active monsoon weather pattern will soon turn this morning's sunshine into dark and stormy skies. Storms look to fire off in the mountains around 1-2 pm, reaching the I-25 corridor by mid afternoon. A few stronger to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening for areas north of Highway 50. Main storm threats today will be large hail (in excess of 1" in diameter), gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms for most of us should come to an end by sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. Get outside early to take advantage of the dry weather before showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. Best chances for rain will be from 2- 8 pm, with the monsoon remaining quite active across the state today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 62. After a beautiful morning, we're looking at about a 50/50 chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Along with rain and gusty winds, severe hail (greater than 1" in diameter) will be possible from any passing storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 63. Morning sunshine will be followed up with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Keep an eye on the sky and if you hear thunder roar, head indoors until the storm passes.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. A gorgeous morning will give way to the potential of another stormy afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and gusty outflow winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. If you're looking to get outside today, best to do it before the storms roll in. For the Palmer Divide, that could happen today as early as 1-2 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. While the southeast Plains are likely to stay dry this afternoon, areas north of Highway 50 will be under the gun for strong to severe thunderstorms. The best chances for rain today will be late this afternoon and evening, with large hail, heavy rain and gusty winds the main storm threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Spending time outside today, be prepared for a variety of weather from sunshine this morning to stormy skies and heavy rain this afternoon. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Outdoor plans in the high country today might need to be moved inside for a few hours this afternoon as monsoon driven thunderstorms are likely across the mountains. Slow-moving storms will be capable of heavy rain, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're not expecting any big changes to the forecast on Sunday, with temperatures within a degree or two of what we'll see today. Thunderstorms may become a little more spotty in nature as the monsoon plume shifts west towards the mountains, resulting in more storms for the high country versus the Plains.

A similar downturn in the afternoon thunderstorm action for areas east of the mountains will play out again on Monday before moisture increases state-wide towards the middle to end of the week. This should allow for a more true monsoon pattern to develop, with the potential for heavy rain and flooding region-wide.

