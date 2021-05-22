Strong thunderstorms expected Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday begins with mild temperatures, humid air, and high clouds. Then this afternoon through tonight, thunderstorms are likely across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 51. Thunderstorms possible from 1-7 pm, with severe thunderstorms likely in El Paso county.

PUEBLO: High: 79; Low: 56. Thunderstorms expected today from 1-7 pm and severe weather is likely.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 52. Thunderstorms possible after noon, with hail and strong wind gusts possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 67; Low: 45. Showers and thunderstorms likely from 1-5 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today from 1-7 pm.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. A line of strong thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts possible after 3 pm this evening through about midnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Chance of thunderstorms today from noon-6 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon any time after noon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be gusty with warmer temperatures. Strong winds will be drying out the mountains and I-25 corridor, with strong thunderstorms still possible east of I-25.

