Strong thunderstorms are possible in southern Colorado on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty rain and thunderstorms will linger north of HWY 50 and into El Paso County until about midnight. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with seasonable overnight temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 84;

Mostly sunny in the morning, and then clouds increase during the afternoon as thunderstorms develop. A couple of strong storms are possible in El Paso County on Monday evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Monday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, with a low-end severe weather threat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 85;

Partly cloudy on Monday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

Partly cloudy on Monday with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Mostly sunny in the morning and then clouds increase in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and may be strong.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s;

Partly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening with isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 84/86;

Partly cloudy on Monday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon with strong storms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will reach the low 70s to low 80s on Monday with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms will stick around in the forecast until about Wednesday, and then conditions will gradually dry out after that. Temperatures will be near average for the majority of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

