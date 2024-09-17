Strong cold front Tuesday will bring severe threats to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

With a strong cold front expected to race east from the mountains to the Plains this afternoon, we're tracking the potential for a somewhat rare September severe weather day. The cold front is expected to reach the I-25 corridor and Pikes Peak Region by early to mid afternoon, with severe storms ending between 5-6 pm. For the eastern Plains, severe storms will remain possible through sunset tonight, with decreasing showers on the Plains through late this evening.

Main severe weather risks will center around the potential for damaging wind gusts. With the passing front, some wind gusts could top 60-70 mph. Storms may also be capable of 1" hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. Our main window for severe weather this afternoon will come between 1-6 pm as a powerful cold front sweeps across the Pikes Peak Region. Storms will be capable of wind gusts to 60 mph, heavy rain, 1" hail, and frequent lightning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 49. Skies are clear this morning, but will turn stormy this afternoon as a strong September cold front races across the county. Storms will pick up in coverage and intensity between 1-2 pm before weakening by 5-6 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. A Tuesday afternoon cold front will bring the potential for rain and stronger thunderstorms to our forecast today. Some storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 37. Clear skies this morning will give way to a stormy and unsettled afternoon. Storm activity looks to peak between 1-5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm and unsettled this afternoon, with our main threat for severe storms through early this evening. As skies out clear after sunset, chilly temperatures will settle in as we head towards Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Severe threats will be on the increase this afternoon and evening on the Plains. Main threats will include 60-70 mph wind gusts and 1-1.5" hail. Storms will also be capabe of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Storm threats will be on the increase early this afternoon as a potent cold front brings rain and thunderstorms to the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A cooler and unsettled day in the mountains will give way to below freezing temperatures tonight for many higher elevation areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

With drier air settling in overnight, chilly temperatures in the upper 40s will greet us in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, with upper 30s in Woodland Park. Wednesday afternoon will feature a return to sunshine and 80s in Colorado Springs, along with some stronger westerly breezes to 25 mph.

Not much change is anticipated on Thursday for Southern Colorado, with another warm and breezy day on tap. Friday's highs will be a few degrees warmer before our next cold front delivers a change in the weather pattern this weekend. Although exact details still need to be ironed out, our forecast this weekend could be wet at times and cool, with highs only in the 60s and 70s.

