Stretch of hot weather ahead in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mild and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms will clear out of the plains by 10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 90; Hot on Friday with S winds at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. It will be dry with a few clouds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 96; Sunny and hot with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 94; Mostly sunny and hot on Friday with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 81; Partly cloudy and very warm tomorrow with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 86; Very warm with partly cloudy sky conditions with a breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Breezy and very warm with upper 80s to low 90s and some lingering humidity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 89/91; Hot and sunny Friday with breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Low to upper 80s with partly cloudy sky conditions in the mountain valleys. It will be a breezy and hot day.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat and dry weather stick around into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will increase by a degree or two daily through Monday. Then a weak cold front allows temperatures to fall back closer to average from Tuesday, onward.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.