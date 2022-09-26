Stormy skies return Tuesday, and a few storms could turn severe

Tonight's Forecast:

Outside of a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, we're expecting a dry, breezy and warm evening across the Plains. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will cool pretty quickly, leaving us with a mix of 30s, 40s and 50s by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 78; Mostly sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon and the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. For the Pikes Peak Region, rain chances will increase to around 40% after 3 pm, with some storms bringing strong, gusty winds to some areas.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 84; After warming to near 90 degrees on Monday, we'll see a few degrees of cooling on Tuesday, along with a very low end chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 81; Not as hot as today, but still a warm one for late September standards. On top of the warmth, a weak disturbance will bring an increased potential for a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms to the forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 70; A chilly morning will give way to a mild and unsettled afternoon, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A weak disturbance will undercut an upper level ridge of high pressure to bring showers and scattered thunderstorms back to our forecast Tuesday afternoon. Some storms could bring strong wind gusts to parts of the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Temperatures across the eastern Plains will stay very warm on Tuesday since most of the unsettled weather is expected to stay closer to the mountains. Without much cloud cover, highs should soar well into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; After a quiet day on Monday, we're expecting a little more action on Tuesday as a disturbance from the mountains will bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Dry skies early will give way to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and mountain valleys on Tuesday, with the activity likely to pick up anytime after noon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Even as we dry out Wednesday, highs will remain pretty much in line with what we're expecting tomorrow. This will be followed up by anywhere between 4-6 degrees of warming on Thursday before a pattern change this weekend. Changes will include cooler than average highs and the potential for showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend.

