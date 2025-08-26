Stormy pattern holds steady on Tuesday with more heavy rain expected

Today’s Forecast:

After a soggy start to the week, we will face another round of heavy rain on Tuesday. Slow-moving storms could bring flash flooding to already saturated areas, especially along the Front Range and I-25 corridor. Flood Watches have been issued for today in western Colorado, but have not been issued for our area as of this morning.

KOAA weather Flood Watches across western Colorado on Tuesday will remain in effect until midnight

Temperatures this afternoon will be well below average for late August standards, only warming into the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows tonight will drop back down to the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 55. It has been a gray and wet morning so far, and although I see a pretty good chance of drier skies after 8 or 9 am, the morning drive will be impacted by wet roads and poor visibility. More rain is expected late this afternoon and evening, with a continued threat of flooding due to the potential for heavy downpours again today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 57. The foggy and damp conditions this we've seen this morning so far will give way to a few hours of drier weather before rain moves back into the Steel City late this afternoon and evening. Like yesterday,

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 59. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. With the ground already saturated from the past few days of rain, the risk of flooding will remain elevated county-wide.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 46. Woodland Park will see more sunshine this morning compared to many lower elevation areas as we're sitting above the lower status layer. This afternoon will turn stormy once as heavy rain threatens our skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. It has been wet and foggy this morning, and this will add some time to your morning drive to work or school. We should see a small break in the action after 9 am before more rain arrives late this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s/60s. Gray and damp conditions this morning will give way to additional rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as the monsoon pattern keeps up unsettled on Tuesday. Much like the past few days, rain is likely to continue for some areas well past midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cooler than average highs, with more rain on Tuesday as sub-tropical moisture continues to pump into the state. Heavier thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could lead to areas of flooding.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. The mountain areas will remain susceptible to heavy rain on Tuesday, with showers this morning giving way to stronger thunderstorms and the potential for heavy downpours this afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

While I see the potential for a small decrease in storm coverage on Wednesday, the continued threat for these storms to produce heavy rainfall will maintain a moderate to high risk of flooding in the Pikes Peak Region. Storms will also bring gusty winds in the afternoon and frequent lightning. Our high on Wednesday will rebound into the upper 70s.

Thursday should be our last day with elevated threats of flooding before some drier air tries to work into the state towards the weekend. Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue through the holiday weekend, but the risk of flooding should be much lower after Thursday. Highs this weekend will remain below average, warming into the middle 70s in Colorado Springs.

