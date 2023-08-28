Stormy and cooler Monday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds, and the potential for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms should reach the I-25 corridor between 1-3 pm, with periods of rain through late tonight. While widespread severe weather threats will be very, very low today, we will be watching for the potential for locally heavy rainfall, and flooding in some areas. Storms should wrap up within a few hours of sunset tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 54. Much like what we saw on Sunday, the work week will begin on a stormy note, with shower and thunderstorms this afternoon expected to be fairly widespread across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 58. A pleasant morning will give way to an unsettled afternoon, with on-again/off-again showers and thunderstorms today for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 59. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to develop just after the lunch hour in Canon City, with the potential for rain to continue at times until after sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 47. A cooler and unsettled start to the week, with more rain this afternoon and evening. Some stronger storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Feeling like fall this afternoon in northern El Paso County, with cooler than average highs and more wet weather this afternoon. Showers should come to an end shortly after sunset.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Today's forecast will be fairly typical for late August, with sunshine early and showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms today and tonight will be capable of small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine this morning will give way to a stormy afternoon and evening, with some storms capable of heavy rain and small hail.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A dry morning in the mountains will give way to a wet and stormy afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms should start to dissipate by around sunset this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our skies will dry out quickly on Tuesday, with only a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible in the mountain areas. Highs will remain cooler than average on Tuesday before we see around 10 degrees of warming on Wednesday. High pressure will be responsible for the heat late this week, with highs topping out in the 80s and 90s across the Plains.

As we look ahead to the holiday weekend...it will be very warm, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

