Storms will be less intense, but more widespread on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 pm for the counties below in pink:

For the most part, storms have remained east of I-25 this afternoon and have been intense. 3-inch hail was observed south of Limon. After 9 pm storms will weaken and they will continue to track east through the plains.

A second round of thunderstorms will be possible between 10 pm and 4 am which could produce hail. The confidence in this forecast is a bit lower, but if they do develop, they would be in the region between El Paso County and eastward between HWY 50 and I-70.

Sunday forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 77;

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain hail, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 83;

Cooler with partly cloudy conditions on Sunday. There will be a better chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with the potential of heavy rain and hail.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 81;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 70;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of afternoon thundershowers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

Cooler on Sunday with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s. Thunderstorms will be more widespread than on Saturday, and they will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/54; High: 79/82;

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with cooler temperatures. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will see a slightly cooler Sunday with partly cloudy conditions. Isolated afternoon rain and thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to I-25 and the foothills.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be another cooler-than-average day in the 70s and 80s with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, favoring the I-25 corridor.

After that, we will heat up and dry out for the rest of the week. Spotty thunderstorms will still be possible in the mountains, but we are likely to stay dry in the plains.

