Storms on Thursday will weaken ahead of a hot and drier Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Drier air will begin to punch into Southern Colorado today, resulting in fewer thunderstorms in our skies late this week. Today will be more active than Friday, and storms that form over the mountains, foothills and I-25 corridor could reach low-end severe criteria. Any stronger storms that form this afternoon will be capable of 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued again today for the Aspen Acres burn scar, although today's threat levels will lower from what we saw earlier in the week. That said, all it takes is one healthy downpour to trigger a flash flood, or mud/debris flow. If you live near the burn scar, we urge you to remain weather aware anytime storms threaten your area.

Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will warm into the 70s in Teller County and our mountain zones this afternoon, with 80s and lower 90s for I-25 and the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. After a pleasant and cool morning, high temperatures will nudge upward slightly this afternoon, topping out in the lower to middle 80s. Anytime after 2 pm, spotty thunderstorms will be possible, with a few stronger or severe storms not out of the question.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Skies will start out mostly sunny to partly cloudy this morning before seeing a good amount of sunshine as we head towards the lunch hour. By late this afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible, with storms winding down around sunset tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 61. A mellow and mild Thursday morning will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms in eastern Fremont County. Storms today will be capable of penny to quarter sized hail and strong wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Any outdoor plans should be done by 12-1 pm as thunderstorms will return to our forecast today in Teller County. On top of threatening skies and lightning, storms will capable of 1" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to another round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. The atmosphere looks a little less primed for severe weather today, with fewer severe storms compared to the past few days.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Thursday will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, with few showers and thunderstorms on the Plains. Areas closest to I-25 and the Raton Mesa will have the best chances for rain this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Quiet skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Some heavier rain will be possible tonight between 5-8 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Mountain zones will continue to scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, along with the potential for heavy rain producing showers. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued once again today for the Aspen Acres burn scar, in effect from 1 pm to 9 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A stronger ridge of high pressure will dry us out and warm us up starting on Friday. Highs will return to the lower 90s Friday before warming up a few additional degrees on Saturday. Saturday's record high temperature currently sits at 95°F, and my forecast gets close, at 93°F.

During this time, shower coverage will be much lower outside of the mountains, as drier air filters into the Pikes Peak Region

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday, with temperatures expected to cool back down to the 80s from Sunday into early next week. Storm chances will also increase slightly, with spotty thunderstorms returning our forecast by Sunday and Monday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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