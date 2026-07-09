Storms likely at the Aspen Acres Fire with severe storms on the plains Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

We're tracking a few weak morning showers moving through the Pikes Peak Region, keeping the roads wet for your morning drive. These showers will push out of the area fairly quickly with mainly sunny skies by 9:00 AM. Another day with plenty of afternoon storms across southern Colorado is ahead, and we'll get a break from the 90s today in the Pikes Peak Region for the first time since Sunday.

For the storms today, they should once again fire up in the mountains around noon, then mosey along to I-25 slowly producing heavy rain in the mountain zones. On I-25, a few strong storms are possible today with quarter-sized hail, and 60 mph wind gusts possible. There are better chances for strong storms over the plains, where the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a 2/5 slight risk for today. As always, it is important to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Storm timing is 1-6 PM on I-25, and 2-11 PM across the eastern plains.

Highs will be down a few ticks today - close to seasonal averages. Upper 80s to mid 90s.

A Flash Flood Watch is again in effect for the Aspen Acres Fire from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 57.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 60.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 60.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 48.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 91/92; Low: 57/58.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings us our last active and stormy day of our current pattern, at least locally. There will still be a low storm chance on Saturday in the mountains and along I-25 in the late afternoon but the coverage looks quite low. That said, it's something worth keeping an eye on over the next 24 hours to see how the overall surface moisture profile evolves. It will also be hot with highs back to the 90s/100s.

The second half of the weekend into the middle of the next week will be dry and hot, with breezy conditions at times. Expect highs to be above average, sunny skies, and breezy conditions Sunday-Tuesday along I-25. There are some signals for the arrival of the summer monsoon pattern by the end of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.