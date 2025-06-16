Storms less numerous Monday as the heat builds over Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

As high pressure builds into the state this morning, we're expecting a lot more sunshine today compared to the past weekend. This will add up to a break from the storms that we saw on Sunday, as well as a hot final Monday of spring. Highs today will be around 4-8 degrees warmer than yesterday, with 90s and lower 100s on the Plains. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will warm into the 70s to lower 80s.

This evening, a weak disturbance may bring a rogue shower or two along the Colorado-Kansas border, with generally dry skies elsewhere in Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 58. If we can hit the forecast high of 91 degrees today in Colorado Springs, it will be our first 90 degree day of 2025. If for some reason we don't hit the 90s today, we're even more likely to do it late this week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 61. Knocking on the door step of 100 degrees today in Pueblo as today's forecast high of 99 degrees looks to be our hottest day of the year so far.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 59. Warming highs and dry skies on Monday will result in some serious heat in our forecast, with today's high topping out in the middle 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 48. Lower 80s on Monday, with sunshine early giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Storms are not expected today, but will return to our forecast on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. After some pretty nasty storms on Sunday, we'll see a break from the rain today with the trade off being more sunshine and more heat. Highs today will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. The final Monday of spring will be a real scorcher on the Plains, with parts of the lower Arkansas River Valley likely to hit triple digits today! This evening, a rogue shower or two will be possible for areas closest to the Colorado-Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Monday will start out with dry skies and hotter highs. Temperatures this afternoon are likely to warm into the lower 90s for the southern I-25 corridor. Westerly wind gusts to 25 mph will be possible this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Instead of rain, we'll see Red Flag Warnings conditions being met today across the western half of the state. In the southeastern mountains, it will be a warm and breezy start to the week, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next disturbance will bring an increase in storms on Tuesday to the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours, especially east of I-25. The increase in storms and an incoming cold front will also bring around 10 degrees of cooling to the forecast. Our high on Tuesday will warm into the lower 80s in Colorado Springs and to near 90 degrees in Pueblo.

Wednesday will be dry and seasonably warm, with highs on the Plains mostly in the 80s. A strong dome of high pressure will return starting on Thursday, pushing highs back into the 90s. Friday's high of 97 degrees in Colorado Springs looks to be our hottest day of the week, and could threaten the current record high temperature of 97° (1968). Mid 90s will follow on Saturday, with a high of near 90 degrees on Sunday in the Springs. During this time, highs on the Plains could be as hot as 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.