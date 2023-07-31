Storms ending by midnight, but return for seconds on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms of the non-severe variety will continue to impact the mountains through this evening, with a few storms possible across northern parts of the I-25 corridor. Storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. By midnight, storms should clear out of Southern Colorado as the main batch of energy moves off to our northeast, leaving us with partly cloudy skies by Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 91; The main plume of sub-tropical moisture will move closer to the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, with a slightly better chance for rain showers and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. A Marginal Risk of severe weather will be possible tomorrow, with 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 100; A hot start to the week for the Pueblo area, with some relief possible by the afternoon hours as a few storms drift into our area. Storm chances on Monday will only be around 20-30%.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 98; It's been a stormy weekend in Canon City, and Monday could bring more of the same. Showers and storms look to fire off between 1-2 pm, with showers and storms possible through midnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 82; A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to an increase in monsoon moisture on Monday, with storms a pretty safe bet throughout Teller County from the lunch hour into the evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Above average highs will continue on Monday, with spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Palmer Divide. One or two storms could turn reach low-end severe criteria, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 90s/100s; More summer-time sizzle for the Plains on Monday, with showers and storms not expected to be widespread, especially for areas south of Highway 50. Closer to the I-70 corridor, a few storms could reach severe strength, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; The heat is back on Monday before some cooler and wetter changes move into our forecast towards the middle of the week. Thunderstorms on Monday should be fairly spotty in coverage.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The mountains of Southern Colorado will once again be a breeding ground for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Storms could start to fire off as early as 10-11 am in the mountains, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

An uptick in the monsoon moisture will bring the potential for a couple of wetter days from Tuesday to Wednesday. Mid-week storms will be much more widespread, with heavy rain possible from the mountains to the Plains. The active monsoon pattern will continue throughout the rest of the week, with some storms on the strong to severe side. Temperatures late this week will be much closer to seasonal norms, with further cooling and more storms as we head towards next weekend.

