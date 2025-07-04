Storms early, with clearing skies expected for 4th of July fireworks

Today’s Forecast:

Rain in northern Colorado this morning has brought some cloud cover here locally, helping to keep temperatures on the mild side this morning. Rain is not expected here in southeastern Colorado this morning, but that is likely to change this afternoon. An initial round of spotty showers and thunderstorms will be developing in the Pikes Peak Region around the lunch hour. As storms move east into the Plains, a small threat of severe weather will exist, mainly due to the potential for powerful wind gusts to 60 mph.

A second round of storms will be possible this evening, mainly between 5-8 pm. With the rain expected to diminish by sunset, conditions should be nice and calm for fireworks this evening across much of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 58. Highs will be around 2-4 degrees cooler than yesterday, and with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, you may need to run and duck for cover until any storms pass. For this evening, any rain that we do see today should come to an end by around 8 pm, leaving us with nice weather for fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. Not as hot as yesterday, but on Friday, we'll still be feeling the heat as highs this afternoon climb into the lower 90s. A rogue shower or two may move through town this afternoon, but should be well gone by this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 62. Clear skies this morning will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Although showers shouldn't be widespread today, we can't rule out a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Nice, mild and dry this morning in Teller County, but watch out for the potential for increasing thunderstorm chances as early as the lunch hour. Any rain that we do see today should wind down by sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Much like Teller County, a few rounds of showers and storms will be possible today in northern El Paso County. I see the potential for a few storms to develop around the lunch hour into the early afternoon, with a chance for more showers early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Breezy and dry on the Plains this morning, with the potential for spotty thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. A few storms today could be on the strong side, with severe wind gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. We'll see a warm 4th of July this year from Huerfano to Las Animas County, with mostly dry skies and only around a 10% chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We should see a fairly dry day in the mountains on Friday, with only a few widely scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon and early this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Small chances for showers and storms will continue on Saturday as highs heat up across the Pikes Peak Region. It will be a hot one in downtown Colorado Springs for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade, with temperatures already into the lower to middle 80s by 11 am. That's when the parade kicks off. As festivities continue downtown on Saturday, we will once again see the potential for hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A cold front Sunday will drop our highs back down to the middle 80s, and bring an increased risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances will continue into the day on Monday, with an additional degree or two of cooling likely. High pressure then takes control into the middle of next week, with a return to 90 degree plus temperatures in the Springs. Highs late next week on the Plains could top 100 degrees in some areas.

