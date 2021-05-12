Storm Safe visits Weikel, Freedom, and Pikes Peak Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually with students in Fort Carson and Colorado Springs.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at Weikel Elementary School in Ms. Kane, Ms. Colon, Mrs. Oliver, and Mrs. Hatton's classes. They loved the weather dance!

Then she spoke with the 4th graders from Freedom Elementary School in Mr. Haas, Mr. McIntosh, and Mrs. Foster's classes. They had great questions about flash floods and tornadoes.

And finally, she spoke with the 3rd graders at Pikes Peak Elementary who had great guesses on the trivia questions.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

