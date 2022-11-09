Storm Safe visits Weikel Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with the 3rd and 4th graders at Weikel Elementary in Fort Carson.

They learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, flash floods, tornadoes, and wildfires. The students now know how to prepare and stay safe during these types of severe weather. They were also encouraged to talk with their family about an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire.

The students today loved the hail experiment and the weather videos.

