Storm Safe visits Venetucci Elementary

KOAA
Venetucci Elementary 2nd grade
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:50:12-04

Today Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited Venetucci Elementary to teach the 2nd graders about severe weather.

They learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and wildfires.

The students are not prepared to identify and be safe from severe weather.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

