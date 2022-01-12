Storm Safe visits Ute Pass Elementary and Canon Exploratory School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in southern Colorado to teach them about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods. They learned how to identify, prepare for, and take action during each type of severe weather.

First, she met with the 3rd graders in Ms. Weisheipl's class at Ute Pass Elementary in Cascade. The students were great listeners with enthusiasm to learn.

Then, she met with the 1st and 2nd graders at Canon Exploratory School in Canon City. The students were very excited for the presentation and learned the weather dance.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

