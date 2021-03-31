Storm Safe visits Taylor and Trailblazer Elementary, virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited with students virtually to talk about severe weather in Colorado. All the students learned how to be safe during winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods.

She first spoke with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Vlad's class from Taylor Elementary. The students had great questions about tornadoes and the bomb cyclone.

Then she met with the 3rd and 4th graders in Ms. Eschler's class from Trailblazer Elementary. They were also very curious about tornadoes and blizzards and were great listeners.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

