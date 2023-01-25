Storm Safe visits Springs Ranch and Desert Sage Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited students across southern Colorado to teach them about severe weather in Colorado.

First, she visited the kindergarteners at Springs Ranch Elementary in Colorado Springs. The students loved the weather dance!

Then, she spoke with the 2nd graders at Desert Sage Elementary in Pueblo West. Some of the 2nd graders today remembered when Alex presented to them virtually when they were in kindergarten.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

