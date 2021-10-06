Storm Safe visits South Mesa Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spent the day at South Mesa Elementary in Pueblo, teaching students about being safe during severe weather. All the students today were enthusiastic and great listeners.

First, she met with Mrs. Colleti's English Language Learners. Next, she spoke to the 5th-grade students in Mrs. Haratty's and Mrs. Mooring's classes. Then she met with the 3rd-grade students in Mrs. Pagano's and Mrs. Emery's classes.

All the students created their own 7-day forecast. They are encouraged to observe the weather this week to see if their predictions are correct or if not, see what changed!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

