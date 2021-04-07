Storm Safe visits Scott, Keller, and Freedom Elementary, virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually with Colorado Springs elementary students to talk about severe weather.

Mrs. Cano's 3rd grade class from Scott Elementary, Mrs. Fatianow-Hibbitts 5th grade class from Keller Elementary, and Mrs. Mlodzik's 3rd grade class from Freedom Elementary.

All the classes had great questions after the presentation. The 3rd graders loved to learn the weather dance. Mrs. Hibbitt's class had a homemade barometer in their classroom that showed the cold front from Tuesday!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

