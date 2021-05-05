Storm Safe visits Scott, Giberson, and Audubon Elementary virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually with students in Colorado Springs to teach them about severe weather in Colorado.

She first spoke with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Digman's class from Scott Elementary.

Then she met with students at Giberson Elementary school in Mrs. Resent, Mrs. Yokeum, and Mr. Espinosa's classes.

And she spoke with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Brooker's class at Audubon Elementary school.

All the students learned the weather dance and had great questions at the end of the presentation!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

