Storm Safe visits Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, Giberson Elementary, and Sierra Vista Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien virtually met with elementary schoolers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The students learned about severe weather in Colorado and how to stay safe during dangerous conditions.

First, she met with the kindergartners at Rocky Mountain Classical Academy and they loved the weather dance!

Then she spoke with the 5th graders at Giberson Elementary. They knew exactly where to go during a tornado warning.

And finally, she spoke with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Kolesarek's class at Sierra Vista Elementary and they had great questions.

_______

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

