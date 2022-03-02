Storm Safe visits Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, Atlas Prep, and Venetucci

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Colorado Springs and Security to teach them about severe weather in Colorado.

First, she met with the kindergartners at Rocky Mountain Classical Academy. They learned the weather dance today!

Then she spoke to the 5th graders at Atlas Preparatory School. The students just finished their weather unit in class, so they were able to use what they learned in the presentation today.

And finally, she joined Mrs. Garcia's 3rd-grade class at Venetucci Elementary. They created their own 7-day forecast today and will observe the weather over the next week.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

