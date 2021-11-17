Storm Safe visits Prairie Winds Elementary and Pleasant View Middle School

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Pueblo county to teach them about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at Prairie Winds Elementary in Pueblo West. Their mascot is the Twisters! The students were great listeners and had well-thought-out questions for Alex. They learned the weather dance today.

Then, she met with the students in the life skills classroom at Pleasant View Middle School in Pueblo. The students enjoyed the weather videos and they created their own 7-day forecast. The students are encouraged to observe the weather this week to see if their forecast validates!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

