Storm Safe visits Pleasant View Middle School and Fremont Elementary, virtually

Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 19:24:11-04

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually with students in southern Colorado. First, she spoke to Ms. Young's ESS class at Pleasant View Middle School. Then she spoke to Mr. and Mrs. Fromuth's classes and Mr. Macmillan's class at Fremont Elementary school.

The students at Pleasant View had great questions after the presentation about where to get to safety in floods and tornadoes. The students at Fremont Elementary has really great ideas and observations about the severe weather they learned about.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

