Storm Safe visits Pioneer Technology Arts Academy summer camp

The summer camp students at Pioneer Technology Arts Academy had a visit from First Alert5 Meteorologist Alex O'Brien. The students learned about winter storms, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash flooding.

The students loved the experiment demonstrating hail with a hairdryer and ping pong balls. They also enjoyed getting their wiggles out with the weather dance.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

