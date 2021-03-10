Storm Safe visits Penrose, Wilson, and Queen Palmer Elementary, virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually with several schools across southern Colorado to talk about severe weather in all seasons. She spoke with the 2nd graders at Penrose Elementary in Miss Goodwin and Ms. Fletcher's class. Then she presented to the 3rd graders in Ms. Andino, Ms. Anderson, and Ms. Turner's classes at Wilson Elementary. And she also met with the 3rd graders from Mrs. Hleovas's class at Queen Palmer Elementary.

The students learned some useful tips for staying safe in severe weather. They had great ideas about what emergency items would be good to include in a storm safety kit if traveling in a winter storm.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

