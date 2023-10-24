Watch Now
WeatherStorm Safe

Actions

Storm Safe visits North Mesa Elementary and Goodnight School

First Alert 5 Storm Safe school visits help educate students about severe weather threats in Colorado, how to be prepared and how to take action to stay safe.
north mesa elementary 2nd grade
goodnight school 4th grade
Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 19:56:45-04

Today Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited elementary schools in Pueblo to talk about severe weather safety. All of the students today learned about thunderstorms, winter storms, flash floods, tornadoes, and wildfires.

First, she visited the 2nd graders at North Mesa Elementary. They loved the hail experiment with the hair dryer and ping pong balls.

Then, she visited the 4th graders at Goodnight School. The students were awesome listeners and knew exactly where to go if a tornado approached.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023