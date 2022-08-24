Watch Now
Storm Safe visits Mountain Vista Community School

Mountain Vista Community School 2nd grade
On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spoke to the 2nd graders at Mountain Vista Community School in Colorado Springs. The students learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and wildfires. The students can now identify severe weather alerts and know how to take action when dangerous weather approaches.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

